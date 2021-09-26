"I would have been really heartbroken"- Adam Cole on why he almost had to wear WWE ring gear for AEW debut

Adam Cole recently turned back the clock to talk about the delay in his new in-ring gear on the day of his AEW debut.

While speaking on Talk is Jericho, he explained that the hotel he was staying in denied picking up his gear, which arrived hours after the supposed time. The Panama City Playboy added that although he was carrying his NXT gear, he didn't want to make his AEW debut with old stuff:

"The biggest issue, by far, being the fact that my gear was massively delayed. So what happened was, it was supposed to get there at 10: 30, supposed to arrive at the hotel, and for some reason, the hotel actually denied the gear. So I'm freaking out. Fortunately, I had old stuff but I didn't wanna make my AEW debut with with old gear that I had. So we ended up calling the truck, or someone ended up calling the truck, and they said, Yeah, it'll be here at two o'clock. I'm already stressing because we actually just talked about this, I like to be on time. So we're there at two, and then they tell us it's not on the truck. So I'm like, okay, you know, screw up, we just got to get to the building," Cole revealed.

Adam Cole then stated his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, had discovered that the order had arrived. He thanked the AEW Women's Champion for being 'fiesty' in claiming his gear from the attendant at FedEx, who wanted them to wait for another three hours.

The Superkliq member believes his NXT attire was synonymous with his legacy in WWE, and he wanted to make a fresh start with the new gear:

"Me and Britt get into our Uber, and we start driving. Thank God (Britt) she checks her phone, and she goes, Oh my God! it just arrived. So we had the Uber stop, and she ran in, and the best part was FedEx said, hey, this package that we've been waiting for that you guys denied, it's here. So can someone go get it. And the lady said, 'You're gonna have to wait about three hours until someone can go downstairs and get it.' Fortunately, Britt is a little feisty. She got it done. She got it done! To me, that gear was synonymous with my time there in NXT. I wanted a new fresh thing, you know how important that is, so I would have been really heartbroken if I didn't have my gear.," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole will face Jungle Boy on next week's AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole has made a monumental start to his career since arriving in AEW. He picked up a massive victory over Frankie Kazarian in his first match. The former NXT champion then reformed his old faction, Superkliq, with The Young Bucks, who defeated Christian Cage and Jurassic Express on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The Panama City Playboy will now face Jungle Boy on the upcoming edition of Dynamite next Wednesday.

