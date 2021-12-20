AEW star Adam Cole, appears at Halo Championship Series

AEW star Adam Cole made a surprise appearance at the Halo Championship Series this weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina. Cole was introduced by professional esports commentator and host Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez. Adam Cole was even able to make his signature entrance at the event.

Mendez has also worked with AEW in the past while Adam Cole is a Twitch Streamer in his free time, so the pairing is almost a no-brainer. The Halo Championship Series is a professional eSports series for the video game Halo, hosted and organized by ESL.

Adam Cole making an appearance at an eSports event shows that the bridge between physical sports and eSports is becoming less narrow. Many wrestlers outside of AEW also occasionally host Twitch streams, like Adam Cole.

Adam Cole has been underutilized in AEW so far and should chase some gold

Adam Cole made quite the debut at AEW All Out and while his team-up with the Young Bucks is entertaining, Cole was a main event star at NXT. Adam Cole should have been given a TNT shot by now, or a tag title shot.

Adam Cole should either break away from the Young Bucks and team up with Bobby Fish, or go his own way. Teaming with Fish could result in a strong push for the AEW tag titles. Fish is a tremendous athlete and together with Cole the two could be near-unstoppable.

Cole should eventually be booked into the main event. He has the star power and ability to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. So far Cole has mainly run away from fights and been involved in humourous segments. While these are entertaining to watch, it's past-time for AEW fans to see who the real Adam Cole is.

Edited by Roxanne Smith