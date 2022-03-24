Adam Cole defeats former ROH World Champion on AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, we saw two Ring of Honor legends, Adam Cole and Jay Lethal, add yet another chapter to their story. This time, the former NXT star came out as the winner.

Tony Khan recently announced the bout on Twitter as Cole and Lethal are quite close to each other in the rankings. They also have a long-standing rivalry that goes back years. Hence, it was the obvious choice for a marquee match-up on today's show.

Cole is still pursuing the World Championship, whereas this was Lethal's first bout on television since losing on Rampage against Ricky Starks for the FTW World Championship.

Early in the match, The Panama City Playboy was in control with forearms, arm drags, and dropkicks. Jay Lethal hit a series of topes as we saw reDRagon come out to ringside.

Cole and Lethal countered each other's moves, showing much they knew about each other after years of fighting. Lethal then locked in the Figure Four leg lock to make Cole tap to no avail.

The former Undisputed Era leader hit Lethal with the Panama Sunrise, but Lethal kicked out. reDRagon interfered in the bout, allowing Cole to counter the Lethal injection with a low blow. The latter followed it up with The Boom and picked up the victory.

Adam Cole cut a promo about Hangman Page after the match

After picking up a massive win over long-time rival Jay Lethal, Adam Cole called out Hangman Page. The Panama City Playboy said that during last week's six-man tag between himself, reDRagon, Hangman, and Jurassic Express, he saw fear in Page's eyes. Cole noted that Adam Page fears he will take the world championship away from him.

Hangman soon made his way to the ring and started whipping Cole and reDRagon with his belt, but soon got outnumbered. The tag team champions Jungle Boy and Luchasauras alongside Christian Cage, came to Hangman's rescue.

After Dynamite, it is safe to assume that Hangman and Cole are not done with each other yet. We could soon see another match between the two for the world title on the cards.

What stipulation would you like to see for Hangman vs. Cole 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy