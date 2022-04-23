Adam Cole beats NJPW veteran on AEW Rampage to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

AEW Rampage featured the latest qualifier for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as Adam Cole faced NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii.

The former NXT Champion confirmed the match after announcing the Forbidden Door pay-per-view during this week's Dynamite.

Ishii's CHAOS stablemates Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero accompanied him during the match. Interestingly, the latter had a direct effect on the outcome of the clash.

Towards the end, Jay White rushed to the ring and drove Romero into the steel ring steps. Taking advantage of the commotion, Cole hit a low blow to Ishii and delivered his Boom finisher, scoring the pinfall to qualify for the tournament.

The former NXT Champion joins Kyle O'Reilly and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe as confirmed competitors in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The next qualifier will feature FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler going up against each other on Dynamite.

Adam Cole bounced back from his AEW Title match loss

The Bay Bay's victory tonight marks a return to his winning form. His last match was a Texas Deathmatch against Hangman Page for the AEW Title on the April 15th Rampage, which Cole lost.

Before their title clash on Rampage, Page and Cole had previously fought for the title at AEW Revolution. Going into the pay-per-view, the NXT star and his friends, reDRagon and Young Bucks, planned to capture the world and tag titles respectively.

While that didn't happen, Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish pursued rematches. The Panama City Playboy got his wish when Hangman agreed to the Texas Deathmatch, while reDRagon also got their second shot against current tag champions The Jurassic Express. However, they all failed to capture the gold.

Since then, Page has seemingly moved away from his feud with Cole to face CM Punk if their Dynamite face-off means anything. Cole and O'Reilly have also both confirmed their places in the upcoming tournament.

Fans will see whether or not the Undisputed Elite faction can co-exist on next week's Dynamite when the team of Cole, reDRagon, and Young Bucks take on Dante Martin, Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and the Varsity Blondes.

