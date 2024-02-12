Adam Cole breaks character amid AEW in-ring absence

Former WWE NXT champion Adam Cole breaks his onscreen character while sharing a message with the fans of his gaming stream amid his absence from AEW TV due to an ankle injury.

Adam Cole surprised fans by revealing himself as The Devil at the AEW Worlds End 2023 PPV and turning on his best friend, MJF. Cole formed a new 'Undisputed Kingdom' faction alongside his masked thugs Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and Wardlow. However, he is currently out of action due to injury.

Cole suffered an ankle injury during the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 and had to undergo multiple surgeries as a result. While fans await his in-ring return, The Panama City Playboy continues his Twitch stream with what he calls "Chugs Army." Meanwhile, Cole sent out a message to the Chugs as well.

Cole shares his gaming stream with the likes of WWE star Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli. The former NXT champion took to the "X" social media platform to share his love for the Chugs army while breaking his onscreen heel character in the process. He wrote the following in his recent tweet:

"I have never seen a corner of the internet like the #ChugsArmy Seriously. What a great group of human beings. All of you are incredible souls. Can’t believe I’m saying this…but I’m jealous of @the_chugs."

Adam Cole shared his injury concerns a few months ago

As mentioned earlier, Adam Cole sustained an ankle injury during the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023. Following the injury, Cole took to the "X" social media platform to inform fans about the severity of the injury:

"Emotionally, this has been the most challenging injury of my career. Without question. Thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out & shown support. Means more than you know. I will do everything in my power to get back to work doing what I love to do. Because I’m #AdamColeBayBay."

Henceforth, only time will tell when the former WWE NXT champion finally recovers after the surgeries and returns to in-ring action in AEW.

