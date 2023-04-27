Adam Cole breaks silence after former WWE superstar debuts in AEW

AEW star Adam Cole has broken his silence following the shocking arrival of one of his closest friends on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

On this week's Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society once again attacked Cole. Orange Cassidy and Bandido came out to try and even the playing field, but when that didn't work, former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong hit the ring to everyone's surprise.

Now that the dust has settled and Roderick is now "All Elite," Adam Cole took to Twitter to break his silence regarding Strong's debut, and it seems he is very happy to be joined by his old friend.

"Do what you love with the people you love. @roderickstrong," Cole tweeted.

Cole and Strong were one half of The Undisputed Era, along with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish in NXT, where they became the most dominant faction in the brand's history. Can they recreate that dominance in AEW? Only time will tell!

Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will team up next week on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time in booking Roderick Strong in a match as the former NXT North American Champion will make his in-ring debut next week on Dynamite.

Strong will team up with Adam Cole, as well as Orange Cassidy and Bandido, to face Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society on the May 3 edition of Dynamite.

It will be the first time since February 2021 that Cole and Strong have teamed up together, with their last performance as a tag team being their quarter-final loss in that year's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament, where they were beaten by the team of Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

