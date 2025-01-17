Adam Cole breaks social media silence; sends heartbreaking message

Adam Cole did something he doesn't normally do on social media. He sent a heartbreaking message.

Adam Cole made a name for himself in the indies before he made his way to WWE where he became a huge star on the NXT brand. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. Currently, Cole seems to be having a blast along with his friends in The Undisputed Kingdom. He got even Kyle O'Reilly to join his stable.

As big of a star as Cole is, he isn't known for being too active on social media. His last post on both X and Instagram was in November. However, on the second death anniversary of his good friend, Jay Briscoe, Cole decided to make a post.

The AEW star star took to social media to pay tribute to Jay Briscoe who passed away two years ago in a car accident.

"Love you Jay 🙏 #DemBoysForever," he wrote.

Teddy Long believes Adam Cole might have a problem in AEW

Adam Cole is one of the best workers in the professional wrestling business. Despite this, he is always criticized for his unappealing physique. This was an issue during his time in WWE as well where fans made fun of him for being too lean. This has always been a constant issue with Cole which could prove to be a problem in the long run.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that Cole's physique won't be an issue as long as the fans are fine with it. He also noted how several professional wrestlers never worked out or hit the gym.

"It is an issue if fans want it to be. I mean I don't think there is no loss in you gotta work out to be a professional wrestler, or you gotta train to be a professional wrestler. You know that's not so, because I know a lot of guys who working and don't go to the gym at all. I ain't never seen 'em in the gym. But they are working. So I don't know you know, that's kinda left up to the individual himself." [0:56 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Adam Cole's physique will hamper his progress in AEW.

