"I had nothing to do with that" - Adam Cole on bringing former WWE stars to AEW

Adam Cole reunited with his Undisputed Era stablemates in AEW when Kyle O'Reilly joined Bobby Fish in All Elite Wrestling. However, the Panama City Playboy revealed that he played no part in getting them to the company.

Adam Cole joined All Elite Wrestling at the conclusion of the All Out 2021 pay-per-view. He was the face of NXT during the Wednesday Night Wars, so his signing was a major one for Tony Khan. Since then, O'Reilly and Fish have joined the company, and now the former NXT Champion is not only a part of the Elite but he tags along with reDRagon as well.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former Undisputed Era leader stated that the company signing his stablemates was completely down to the value Tony Khan saw in them and he played no part in it.

"But as far as them making their own decisions, or in any way shape or form, me influencing AEW, deciding to say, hire them. I had nothing to do with that. I wish I could say that I that I did, but those two guys, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, they ended up in AEW on their own and they made their own decision as well."

Cole also spoke about how much his stablemates wanted to join the company and how much fun they were having.

"But I think certainly when you see someone that you're really close with talking about how much fun he's having and seeing these hot AEW crowds for them, it was something that they really wanted to be a part of. [When asked favorite Monster Drink] So today I am drinking the the white can monster." (6:52 - 7:42)

Adam Cole will challenge for the AEW World Championship on Rampage

Adam Cole quickly rose up the ranking ladder in All Elite Wrestling as he racked up a number of singles wins. He lost to Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match but it was unsanctioned so it did not count towards his record.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Hangman vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death match for the AEW Title on live Rampage next week. Hangman vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death match for the AEW Title on live Rampage next week.

The former WWE star took on Hangman Adam Page at Revolution but came up short. He will get another title shot on Rampage when he takes on the Anxious Millennial Cowboy in a Texas Death Match.

