Adam Cole claims 27-year-old star is "gone" from AEW

AEW star Adam Cole who revealed himself as the Devil at Worlds End, has claimed a 27-year-old star on Dynamite. That name in question is MJF.

At the pay-per-view, MJF lost his AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Samoa Joe before Adam Cole and his henchmen, which included Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow, attacked him. MJF, already nursing a shoulder injury, will now be away.

On Dynamite, Cole opened the show and spoke to the fans. He said it was time for a change. He also said that Maxwell was gone and he was never coming back.

“MJF is a narcissist. The only person that MJF cares about is MJF and MJF, he's had his claws hooked into AEW for far too long. I think it's about da*n time there was a change. Because someday, a lot of them do now, but most of that locker room will thank me. Most of you, someday will thank me. Even Tony Khan will thank me because fact is guys, MJF is gone and he is never coming back.” [1:28 - 2:10]

It will be interesting to see the kind of direction Adam Cole will take, given that he is still injured.

