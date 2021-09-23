Adam Cole comments on doing a mixed tag team match, names top AEW female star as his choice

AEW's latest major signing, Adam Cole, recently expressed his desire to team up with Dr. Britt Baker for a mixed tag team match.

While speaking with Renee Paquette on her podcast, Oral Sessions, Cole stated that he would love to wrestle alongside his girlfriend and hopes that it happens as soon as possible.

The former NXT star added that he had a blast the last time he fought alongside the AEW Women's Champion before heading to WWE:

"Oh my god, I hope as soon as possible. Me and Britt got to do a couple of mixed tags on the independents before I went to NXT, and we had a blast. She's grown a lot as a wrestler, I've grown a lot as a wrestler, I'm all about it. I would love it," Adam Cole said.

Teaming up with his real-life partner would surely be on Adam Cole's bucket list right now. The former leader of the Undisputed Era even cited Dr. Britt Baker and The Elite members as one of the reasons he decided to join AEW.

Cole and Baker have been very vocal about keeping their relationship public, even before the former joined Tony Khan's promotion.

The popular star stunned wrestling fans earlier this month by making his debut on the All Out pay-per-view. He didn't waste any time aligning with The Elite.

Adam Cole will be in action alongside The Young Bucks on this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Following the recently concluded AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, fans are eagerly waiting for another action-packed two-hour Rampage episode this Friday. Adam Cole will team up with The Young Bucks to face Christian Cage and Jurassic Express in one of the most anticipated matches on the show.

It will also be a reunion for Cole and The Jackson Brothers as Superkliq, which was their faction name on the indies. With AEW's history of providing exhilarating Trios matches from time to time, fans can expect a similar contest from these two teams.

