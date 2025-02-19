Adam Cole finally addresses controversial moment with Malakai Black in AEW

Adam Cole shared a controversial moment with Malakai Black last year after their match on an episode of Dynamite. He has now addressed that moment.

During the feud between MJF and Adam Cole last year, Friedman laid down the challenge that Cole had to win three singles matches before they faced each other in the ring. One of those bouts took place on the November 6th episode of Dynamite against Malakai Black. After Cole emerged victorious, the two stars hugged each other in the ring.

Before Black went to the backstage area, he stood on the entrance ramp and glanced back at the ring. This caused many fans to speculate that he was leaving the company. At that time, Malakai Black denied those rumors, stating that he was not going anywhere. Black would go on to wrestle three more matches before exiting the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Appearing on the In The Kliq podcast, Adam Cole was asked if he was aware that Black was leaving the company when they shared that moment on Dynamite. The former WWE star replied that he had no idea what was happening between Malakai Black and AEW. He also noted that they have a lot of history working together and shared some memorable moments throughout the years, and the confrontation was nothing but a show of respect for each other's work.

“No, no. I really didn’t (know what was happening with Malakai Black & AEW when we had our moment on Dynamite). So, again, I do have a history of working with Malakai. Just an unbelievable opponent, an unbelievable guy to step in there with and we’ve shared a lot of really, really cool moments together. So for me, all it was was this personal moment between two guys who have a lot of respect for each other. I don’t know anything about — or didn’t know anything about what his plans were or anything like that. For me, it was just a cool moment with a friend after getting to work together for a long time.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Teddy Long's thoughts on Adam Cole's massive issue in AEW

Although Adam Cole is one of the most talented in-ring performers of this generation, his weight has always been a topic of discussion among fans and critics.

Even during his time in NXT, Cole was leaner and slimmer than many of the wrestlers in his weight class. When Cole returned from injury in AEW, he appeared even leaner than usual, sparking further online debate.

Teddy Long addressed this issue on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, stating that it is only an issue if the fans want it to be one. He also mentioned that one does not have to work out to be a professional wrestler, as many individuals in the business do not go to the gym at all. Long added that it is ultimately up to the individuals themselves.

"It is an issue if fans want it to be. I mean I don't think there is no loss in you gotta work out to be a professional wrestler, or you gotta train to be a professional wrestler. You know that's not so, because I know a lot of guys who working and don't go to the gym at all. I ain't never seen 'em in the gym. But they are working. So I don't know you know, that's kinda left up to the individual himself." [0:56 onwards]

It will be interesting to see whether Adam Cole takes the criticism seriously and improves his physique.

