Adam Cole on finishing his WWE story/feud with a man he's been "married" to since 2009

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole has opened up about his final few months in WWE and admits that his final feud in the company was extremely important to him.

The current AEW star left WWE in August 2021, but before he parted ways with the company, he wrapped up his feud with Kyle O'Reilly. The two men competed in a two-out-of-three falls match at NXT Takeover 36.

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Cole talked about how important the feud with O'Reilly was in WWE and that there was zero chance of him cutting it short regardless of what happened with his contract:

"That was very important to me for multiple levels (finishing NXT storyline with Kyle O’Reilly before leaving the company). First and foremost, obviously the love and respect that I have for Kyle O’Reilly is through the roof. I was in the middle of a program with him and I wanted to make sure that we finished that story. I’ve been married to Kyle O’Reilly since 2009 (he laughed), I started in 2008 so, there was no way that I was gonna let that story be cut short or end." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Cole went on to say that he still has a lot of respect for the people who were running NXT at the time. He added, however, he wouldn't have been able to sleep at night if he had left without finishing his feud with Kyle O'Reilly:

"But secondly and just as important, again, the love and respect I had — or have for everybody at NXT. Whether that be Triple H or Shawn Michaels or Matt Bloom or our entire roster. I loved it there. I had such a wonderful, wonderful experience. I learned so much. I got to explore more of who Adam Cole was, I feel like I grew a ton as a performer. There was no way that I was gonna go, oh, nope, too bad, see you later. I wouldn’t have been able to sleep at night. The love and respect I still have for all of them is absolutely through the roof and to me, it was a no-brainer. To me, it was a no-brainer." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Adam Cole will wrestle his first independent match in four years this November

Considering how big a star Adam Cole has become over the past few years, it's hard to imagine him working on a show that isn't in an arena or a stadium. However, that will all change this November.

On November 12th, Cole will make his debut for Deadlock Pro Wrestling when he takes on Chris Danger, a famous YouTuber whose channel DenkOps has over 1.5 Million subscribers.

It will be the first time since July 2019 that Cole will be wrestling at an independent show, with the last occasion coming at EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Show against Akira Tozawa.

