Adam Cole not happy about AEW Dynamite segment tonight

Adam Cole wants nothing to do with tonight's Friendsgiving segment on AEW Dynamite.

This afternoon on social media, All Elite Wrestling announced that we would see a Friendsgiving segment between AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Tony Schiavone. It is well documented that Baker and Adam Cole are an item, and Cole made it clear to Schiavone to stay away from his girlfriend upon making his AEW debut.

When Adam Cole saw AEW's announcement, he posted the following message on social media:

"This can not be real...," Adam Cole tweeted.

Will Adam Cole wreck Friendsgiving on AEW Dynamite?

With Adam Cole already voicing his displeasure on social media regarding the segment, we can't imagine that this segment will go as planned tonight without an interruption from Cole.

Tony Schiavone might want some eyes on the back of his head tonight during the Friendsgiving segment with the AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

As of this writing, here is everything currently announced for the Thanksgiving Eve special of AEW Dynamite:

A Friendsgiving segment featuring Tony Schiavone and AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Bryan Danielson goes one-on-one with Colt Cabana

CM Punk still step into the ring with QT Marshall of The Factory

Thunder Rosa will face Jamie Hayter in a TBS Championship tournament match

Cody Rhodes, PAC, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros will face Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and FTR in an 8-man tag team match

You can catch AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night at 8 PM EST on TNT.

Are you excited about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite? Do you think Adam Cole is going to wreck the Friendsgiving segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

