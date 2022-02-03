"One of the best I've ever worked with"- WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise at Adam Cole

As a top star, Adam Cole is brilliant on the mic and inside the squared circle. He has many admirers within the industry, and recently one of them took to Twitter to praise the former NXT champion.

This week on Dynamite, Cole cut a backstage promo, reflecting upon his loss on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. He claimed that despite his defeat to Orange Cassidy in the Lights Out match, he is still undefeated in singles competition and the best wrestler on this planet.

WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time tag team champion "Road Dogg" Jesse James took to the Twitter machine to heavily praise Adam Cole's promo. He even said Bay Bay is one of the best he has ever worked with.

Brian G. James @BrianRDJames That @AdamColePro is one of the best I’ve ever worked with as far as flawless promo performance with never a stammer or stutter! #BAYBAY That @AdamColePro is one of the best I’ve ever worked with as far as flawless promo performance with never a stammer or stutter! #BAYBAY

For those unaware, James worked with Cole in NXT. While the latter was a mainstay of the black-and-gold brand, the Hall of Famer worked as a writer and coach.

Adam Cole will be in action on AEW Rampage this Friday

Cole is set to go one-on-one with Dark Order member Evil Uno. The latter currently claims to become the first man to hand Bay Bay his first singles match defeat in AEW.

Both of them are phenomenal performers, and this match is sure to be the one to watch out for.

Do you think Evil Uno will be able to do what he claims? What's next for Cole? Is he done with Orange Cassidy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

