"It's time I move on" - Adam Cole intends to pursue "bigger" and "better" things

Adam Cole recently sent out a message ahead of his Lights Out match against Orange Cassidy at next week's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

On the latest edition of the company's flagship show, Cole teamed up with his girlfriend and AEW Women's Champion Britt to defeat Cassidy and Kris Statlander. But the win wasn't enough to subside The Panama City Playboy's anger, who was furious after OC accidentally sent Baker through a table.

Moments later, in a backstage segment, Adam Cole challenged The Freshly Squeezed to a Lights Out match at next week's Dynamite to settle their differences once and for all. The broadcasters officially confirmed the bout later in the show.

Taking to Twitter, Adam Cole reiterated that he's still undefeated in singles competition in AEW. Furthermore, the former NXT Champion predicted that he would end Cassidy's career at Beach Break before moving on to "bigger and better things" in the company. Check out Cole's tweet below.

"In singles competition, I’m undefeated in @AEW for a reason. Next week at #BeachBreak, I end Cassidy & his career. It’s time I move on to bigger & better things…#AdamColeBayBay #BOOM" tweeted Cole

It's worth noting that Cole and Cassidy's bout would be the only second Lights Out Match in AEW Dynamite history. The first one featured Britt Baker battling it out against Thunder Rosa in March 2021.

Adam Cole is the favorite to win at Beach Break

As much as fans want Cassidy to secure an upset win, AEW might not hamper Cole's momentum by having him lose.

With that being said, viewers can still expect a riveting contest at Beach Break, which promises to be one of the most violent in recent memory owing to the Lights Out stipulation.

Once he finishes his business with Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole could finally chase "bigger" things in AEW like he wished to. Since he's undefeated, it won't be a shocker to see The Bay Bay challenge for the TNT Championship or even the AEW Championship.

