Adam Cole involved in horrible botch on AEW Dynamite; lands on his head

Adam Cole showed up to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite to showcase his spirit as a fighting champion. However, even as the dust settled, he was possibly left hurt after a major botch by his opponent led to him landing on his head.

During the May 28, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Cole was set to defend his TNT Championship against a Don Callis Family star, Kyle Fletcher. He was backed by his faction and Callis himself, who was calling the action along with the commentary team.

The match kicked off to a spectacular start as The Protostar and The Panama City Playboy went at each other. However, there was a huge botch that may have been catastrophic for Cole on AEW Dynamite this week.

As the two stars were fighting outside the ring, Fletcher attempted a powerbomb on Cole. In doing so, he dropped Cole in such a manner that it seemed like he landed on the back of his head. The former WWE Superstar looked to be severely hurt at one point, but finally got back up and continued the match.

However, the action-packed AEW title match ended in a disqualification when Fletcher's cohort, Josh Alexander, came down to attack Cole. Regarding any potential injury resulting from the bump during the match, it remains to be seen whether Adam Cole or All Elite Wrestling will release an official statement.

