Adam Cole wants former WWE Superstar to sign with AEW

AEW star Adam Cole was interviewed on a recent episode of Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the interview, Cole discussed his time in AEW so far and added that he wanted to see former WWE star Johnny Gargano join the promotion. He also went on to talk about Britt Baker's evolution as a performer in AEW.

Speaking about Johnny Gargano, whose WWE contract expired last month, Cole said that he was one of his favorite opponents of all time, adding that he would love to see the former NXT star in AEW:

“I will always mention Johnny Gargano as one of my favourite opponents of all time. We had a series of matches in NXT that, to this day, I’m incredibly proud of, a fanatic human being, across the board. Johnny is a guy I would really love to see in AEW... who knows... as the wrestling landscape continues to change and evolve.”

Adam Cole on Britt Baker's evolution in AEW

Adam Cole's partner, Britt Baker, is the current AEW Women's Champion and one of AEW's homegrown stars. Cole also took a moment to praise Britt Baker and how much she has developed over the last few years, both as a performer and with her character:

It has been such a joy watching her turn into what she has turned into. She's still very new, she's almost been wrestling six years for now, but still, I've been doing it for almost fourteen and I still feel like a rookie in a lot of ways... she does it so well. That whole process has been really cool and really fun to watch.

Also Read Article Continues below

Adam Cole teamed up with ReDragon on the main event of Dynamite last week. Despite Adam Cole accidentally being booted in the face by his own tag partner Kyle O'Reilly, Cole and and ReDragon still managed to pick up a big win over Best Friends.

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Roxanne Smith