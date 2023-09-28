Adam Cole makes heartbreaking announcement about his immediate AEW future

Adam Cole recently revealed the severity of his ankle injury following his nasty fall when he came out to save MJF last week on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Better than You Bay Bay came out to address the future of the ROH Tag Team titles following Cole's injury. It seemed as if the injury was bad, as The Panama City Playboy came out with his foot all wrapped up, and he was in crutches.

The former NXT Champion revealed that he broke his ankle in three places and had some torn ligament that needed surgery. He volunteered to relinquish the title, much to the dismay of MJF.

The AEW World Champion couldn't take the decision, so he offered to defend the ROH Tag Team titles in a Handicap match against their next challengers, The Righteous, as his tag team partner was in no way able to appear at WrestleDream.

While MJF holds down the fort for now, Adam Cole will undergo surgery and begin his recuperation and recovery in hopes of a wrestling return as soon as possible.

We at Sportskeeda wish Adam Cole a speedy recovery.

