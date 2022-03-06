"My resume is about to speak again" – Adam Cole makes a bold prediction ahead of AEW Revolution

AEW's first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution 2022, is less than 24 hours away. The event will feature 'Hangman' Adam Page defending the AEW World title against Adam Cole. Cole took to Twitter to make a bold claim ahead of the bout.

A few weeks ago, Cole came out to the ring to congratulate Page after the latter successfully defended his world title against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. Cole then told Hangman he'll always be the "other Adam" in AEW. Page and Cole shook hands, but it was a ruse as reDRagon attacked the AEW Champion from behind. It led to Tony Khan making the match official for Revolution 2022.

Ahead of their bout, Cole took to Twitter to insinuate he'll walk out of Revolution as world champion while listing his major title wins in different promotions. Cole added his resume would speak for itself:

My resume speaks for itself. And my resume is about to speak again.



#AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #NewAEWWorldChampion PWG World Champion. ROH World Champion. NXT World Champion.My resume speaks for itself. And my resume is about to speak again. PWG World Champion. ROH World Champion. NXT World Champion.My resume speaks for itself. And my resume is about to speak again.#AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #NewAEWWorldChampion https://t.co/OWg5GBNPIU

Adam Cole was last in action on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole's last match came on an edition of AEW Rampage, where he teamed with Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly to beat Adam Page, Alex Reynolds & John Silver.

After the match, Cole & reDRagon took out Silver & Reynolds and tied Hangman up on the ring ropes with duct tape. Cole then hit Hangman with The Boom and placed the world title on Page's shoulder.

