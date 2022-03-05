"It's been better in every way" - Adam Cole names major reason why working in AEW is better than WWE

Last year, Adam Cole joined AEW to much fanfare. After almost six months in the company, the former WWE Superstar named one primary reason why his new surroundings are better than his old ones.

Last September, Adam Cole showed up in AEW at the end of the All Out pay-per-view. Since then, the Panama City Playboy has had an undefeated streak in singles matches, with his only singles loss coming at the hands of Orange Cassidy in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Adam Cole said that the presence of Britt Baker in All Elite Wrestling was a major reason why working in Tony Khan's company is better.

"It's a lot better and again, working in different companies was still an awesome thing. You know it was great to be able to drive home and give her a call, she was home. Where we're about to do, you know. But again, now be in a situation where we get to fly to the town together, stay in the same hotel, talk about what we're gonna do that day together, and then to me the most special thing is if she has a match or a promo, or if I have a match or a promo, and walking back through gorilla position and seeing her as the first person there or being able to be the first person there for her is the best," Cole said. (0:50-1:36)

Cole added that the ability to work with his partner in real-time is much better than having conversations over FaceTime or on a phone call:

"It's better than FaceTime. It's better than a phone call while you're driving or while you're in your hotel room about to fall asleep. So yeah, it's been amazing getting to work alongside her again for sure. And yeah, we still talk a ton of wrestling all the time so working in the same company has been wonderful, it's been better in every way." (1:37-1:55)

Could Adam Cole become the new AEW World Champion?

Adam Cole will take on Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view. The match is likely to main event the show on March 6.

The former NXT Champion has racked up numerous victories since his debut, pushing him to the top of the AEW singles rankings and earning him the title opportunity.

Due to his popularity with fans and association with reDRagon and The Young Bucks, Adam Cole could be at an advantage to win the AEW title. If he wins, it would add another layer to his storied rivalry with Hangman Page. Additionally, the title could further elevate the budding tension between the aforementioned tag teams.

Who do you think will walk away from Revolution as the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Alex McCarthy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Angana Roy