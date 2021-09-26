Adam Cole opens up about which AEW stars he wants to face

After wrestling his second match in AEW, Adam Cole recently revealed some huge names he could face as potential opponents in AEW.

Recently, "The Panama City Playboy" defeated Frankie Kazarian in a stellar one-on-one match. Fans and critics were equally impressed with what they saw from Cole and were thrilled to consider what he could produce with some of the other exceptional AEW talents.

In the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Adam Cole, showed up as the guest and talked about his career. He and Jericho discussed some of the stars that Cole might face in AEW. Bay Bay spoke about how thrilled he is with the talent pool of AEW and named some huge superstars as his potential opponents.

"As far as the younger guys go, guys like Jungle Boy, MJF, Darby Allin...They are the future of wrestling. They are doing such a tremendous job. As far as everyone else, you (Chris Jericho) is absolutely someone that I really really... hope that I get to work with someday. You have influenced so many different careers and the chance of getting in the ring would be really cool. CM Punk is another one who really really influenced me. I would love to work with Bryan again and like you said, there are so many different choices," said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole was scared by the plans WWE had for him on the main roster

Wrestling fans have often criticized WWE for killing NXT superstars' momentum when they switch to the main roster. In the same interview, Adam Cole talked about how WWE's plan on the main roster scared him a little bit. He revealed that WWE mentioned changing his name and looks as part of the plan.

Also Read

After hearing these statements from Adam Cole about WWE's plans, it looks like AEW is the perfect destination for Cole's career. Judging by the roster and the stars he could work with, Cole can elevate his career to the next level with Tony Khan's promotion.

What do you think about the possible opponents that Adam Cole can face in AEW? Can they take Cs career to the next level? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Angana Roy