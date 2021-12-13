"I'm not even sure he knows" - Adam Cole opens up about the future of Kyle O’Reilly in AEW

Is Adam Cole close to making All Elite Wrestling undisputed?

All Elite Wrestling had a panel at C2E2 in Chicago this weekend where the stars of AEW took questions from the fans in attendance, and a few questions led to some interesting responses.

When a fan asked Adam Cole about the rumors of Kyle O'Reilly signing with All Elite Wrestling, Cole said he did not know what O'Reilly was going to do. However, Cole did admit he loves the idea of reuniting with both O'Reilly and Fish at AEW.

"So this is the honest to God truth, I have no idea what Kyle's gonna do," Adam Cole said. "I really don't. I'm not even sure he knows exactly what he's gonna do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle [O'Reilly] as well as Bobby [Fish]? Hell yea I would love that, hell yea I would! Absolutely!"

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



Also Cole & Billy Gunns response to a Johnny Gargano question has me rolling 🤣😭 CM Punk and Billy Gunns reaction like “he better not spill the beans” when Adam Cole was asked about the rumors of Kyle O'Reilly 😂Also Cole & Billy Gunns response to a Johnny Gargano question has me rolling 🤣😭 #AEW CM Punk and Billy Gunns reaction like “he better not spill the beans” when Adam Cole was asked about the rumors of Kyle O'Reilly 😂Also Cole & Billy Gunns response to a Johnny Gargano question has me rolling 🤣😭 #AEW https://t.co/rBTtAheMVW

Will Adam Cole lead the "Undisputed Elite" in AEW?

While Roderick Strong eventually joined The Undisputed Era in WWE NXT, the original faction was just the trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly.

With two out of three of them already in All Elite Wrestling and Kyle O'Reilly currently a free agent, the possibilities are very high to see all three men together once again in AEW.

Will Adam Cole be able to juggle the friendships of both The Young Bucks and reDRagon? Or will Cole be forced to pick a side? We'll find out soon enough.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Another win for @AdamColePro in tonight’s #AEW Rampage main event, bringing Adam Cole to 5-0 in AEW singles matches and his 9th total win in @AEW since he arrived 3 months ago at All Out. Adam Cole remains yet to be pinned or submitted in #AEW Another win for @AdamColePro in tonight’s #AEWRampage main event, bringing Adam Cole to 5-0 in AEW singles matches and his 9th total win in @AEW since he arrived 3 months ago at All Out. Adam Cole remains yet to be pinned or submitted in #AEW.

What do you make of Adam Cole's comments? Do you believe that Kyle O'Reilly is on his way to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

