Adam Cole proposes brutal match stipulation to end major feud on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole cut a promo on AEW Dynamite.
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 20, 2022 08:52 AM IST
News

Adam Cole has had enough of Orange Cassidy's antics. The former proposed a "Lights Out" match for next week's Dynamite to end their rivalry.

On the January 19th edition of Dynamite, Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in a mixed tag team match. On paper, this sounds like a great night for the former NXT champion, but that wasn't the case.

Towards the end of the match, Cassidy accidentally knocked Baker off the apron and through a table at ringside. She seemed to have poorly landed on the back of her head, infuriating Cole, who snapped in the match's final sequence.

LIGHTS OUT. UH-HUH. BLAST BLAST BLAST.@AdamColePro #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/jCkEbbncIw

In a post-match backstage interview, Cole laid out his final challenge to Orange Cassidy to end the feud once and for all: a "Lights Out" match.

The match was confirmed later in the episode as one of the marquee matches for the special "Beach Break" edition of AEW Dynamite.

Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy isn't the only high profile match at Beach Break

Many storylines progressed on the latest episode of Dynamite as AEW built towards their next TV special, "Beach Break." The special episode will air live from Cleveland, Ohio, on January 26th.

Announced for next week's #AEWDynamite #BeachBreak https://t.co/vSzp2DcAat

Apart from the "Lights Out" encounter between Cassidy and Cole, Leyla Hirsch will take on Red Velvet. The Inner Circle will face the team of 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

A unification Ladder match for the TNT championship between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara has also been confirmed to cap off the blockbuster night.

Which match are you the most excited about in Beach Break? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
