Adam Cole puts fellow AEW Superstar on notice ahead of his big match on Dynamite

Adam Cole has sent out a warning to Jungle Boy ahead of their collision in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Following this week's Rampage: Grand Slam, AEW confirmed the match between the two.

Taking to Twitter, Adam Cole called Jungle Boy a "curly-headed punk" and also sent a stern warning to the Jurassic Express member.

Here's what Adam Cole wrote, as he warned Jungle Boy on Twitter:

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Adam Cole reunited with The Young Bucks and reformed 'Superkliq' for the first time in years. The trio became famous for their work in the Independent Circuit ahead of AEW.

The trio of Cole and The Bucks put on another thrilling performance as they defeated Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. The babyface team was taken out one by one, and the Superkliq then went to work on Luchasaurus, the lone survivor in the ring.

Eventually, Cole got the pinfall win, and after the match, he had a brief staredown with Jungle Boy. This led to the confirmation of their match on Dynamite.

Adam Cole has gotten off to a winning start in AEW

Adam Cole made his AEW debut at All Out 2021. Shortly afterward, he made his in-ring debut for the promotion and defeated Frankie Kazarian in his first match.

On AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Adam Cole secured his second official win but will now be aiming to go 2-0 in terms of singles record. It remains to be seen if Cole and the Young Bucks will be teaming up more regularly now, especially after Matt and Nick Jackson teased the introduction of a Trios Tag Team Championships in AEW.

