"Fear of the unknown" – Adam Cole recalls his mental state following an unforgettable AEW match

Top AEW star Adam Cole may play a dastardly villain on TV, but he's a caring individual behind the scenes. Nothing personifies this sentiment more than his feelings after his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s unsanctioned Lights Out Match against Thunder Rosa.

At the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in 2021, Baker and Rosa faced off in a violent bloodbath that saw Rosa come out on top. Despite the violence, the match has been heralded as the greatest women's match in AEW history and one of the greatest matches of 2021.

But how did Adam Cole feel about the whole thing? Speaking with Stephanie Chase, Cole admitted he was a nervous wreck due to the match not being live. It means that, like AEW fans worldwide, he saw the match for the first time when it was originally broadcast on TV:

“I think it was definitely harder not knowing. I was kind of waiting to hear how it went. Because I hadn’t even gotten to see it take place live because this was at a point where stuff was pre-taped because of the pandemic that we were in. So I was just waiting, I had my phone, and I’m just staring at it, just waiting to get the info. And fortunately a good friend of mine, Jeff Jones, immediately FaceTimed me to let me know that she was okay. But yeah fear of the unknown to me is always worse. I have a crazy imagination so being there was much easier than not being there." (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

Adam Cole still has nerves before every one of Britt Baker's matches

Adam Cole is always worried, nervous, and excited when his girlfriend has a match, like any caring boyfriend. Cole explained to Chase that you could typically find him backstage pacing back and forth whenever Britt Baker is in the ring.

"You do worry about them more than normal. Like, when Britt wrestles in a big match, like the cage match she had with Thunder Rosa, I get more nervous for that than my own stuff. I still get very nervous for my own performances. But when it’s someone that you care about and you worry about their safety and all stuff, I’m back there just pacing and watching the whole time.” (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

Fortunately for Adam Cole, Britt Baker has had a few weeks to rest up before getting back in the ring. But now that she's back in the swing of things, expect to hear more stories about a nervous Adam Cole.

