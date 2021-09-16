"Greatest professional wrestler of all-time"- Adam Cole recalls working with WWE Hall of Famer in NXT

Adam Cole heaped praise on WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels and called him the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

Cole was treated as a big deal in WWE from the moment he stepped foot in NXT. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were the driving force behind his push.

During an interview with TV Insider, Adam Cole was asked about his time on the black and gold brand. The former NXT Champion was full of praise for his mentors Triple H and Shawn Michaels, from whom he learned a lot.

"I’ve been so open with how much of a relationship I formed with Shawn Michaels. He is an idol of mine. A guy I look at as the greatest professional wrestler of all-time. To have the chance to work under him was really cool. Triple H as well treated me with nothing but respect and is someone I learned so much from, whether it be things that may seem small but are a big deal in the ring or a work ethic. I feel like the pro wrestler I am today is a lot better than Adam Cole was four years ago. A lot of that is because of my time in NXT," said Adam Cole.

Triple H has built a reputation in WWE for building up young stars in NXT, and Cole is one of his biggest success stories.

Austin Luff @AJMMA_ While we're on the topic,



Triple H was a main bad guy in the Yes movement angle



Triple H made Adam Cole the face of NXT



Triple H booked guys like Andrade and Aleister (Malachi) Black damn near perfectly in NXT



Give this man his damn flowers immediately While we're on the topic,



Triple H was a main bad guy in the Yes movement angle



Triple H made Adam Cole the face of NXT



Triple H booked guys like Andrade and Aleister (Malachi) Black damn near perfectly in NXT



Give this man his damn flowers immediately

Adam Cole left WWE as one of the greatest NXT Superstars of all time

isaiah* @isaiah_ad Adam Cole appreciation tweet.



Arguably the best NXT Champion in ever with the longest title reign.



One of the greatest wrestlers in NXT, WWE and the world. Adam Cole appreciation tweet.



Arguably the best NXT Champion in ever with the longest title reign.



One of the greatest wrestlers in NXT, WWE and the world. https://t.co/jnDhANmZHv

Adam Cole is arguably one of the greatest NXT Superstars in history. Not only was he the longest NXT Champion in history, but he was the first person to win the North American Title.

Also Read

He lifted the NXT Tag Team Championship once, making him a Triple Crown Champion alongside Johnny Gargano.

Accolades aside, Adam Cole put on some of the best matches seen in WWE history. His rivalry with Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly were some of the most must-see programs in recent WWE programming. He even had a classic against Bryan Danielson on the main roster.

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Alan John