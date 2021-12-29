"It's surreal" - Adam Cole reflects on 12-year history with former WWE star

Adam Cole has reflected on his recent reunion with Kyle O'Reilly in AEW. According to Cole, it's almost hard to believe that he and O'Reilly have once again reunited in a brand new promotion but also not hard to believe at the same time.

Cole mentioned that he and O'Reilly had worked in the same company since 2009, whereas, Cole himself started wrestling back in 2008. The former NXT Champion also reflected on their journey together.

The duo worked as members of The Undisputed Era, alongside the likes of Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong in WWE NXT. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

"You know what’s crazy? To say this is like yes and no [could he have imagined Undisputed ERA reuniting in AEW]. The reason ‘no’ is because again, you think about all the stuff that we did for those four years in NXT and how awesome that time was together with those guys and I thought, ‘Okay, cool. We had that moment together and that was a really, really fun time period.’ Now imagining doing that elsewhere is really surreal to think. But at the same time, I have not-not worked in the same company as Kyle O’Reilly since 2009. So — literally since 2009. I started wrestling in 2008." - said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole went on to add that he and O'Reilly have mostly worked against each other as opponents or together as a group, or even as a tag team.

"Me and him have worked together, either against each other as opponents or as a group or a tag team since 2009 so that small period where Kyle was not in AEW, that was the only three or four months or whatever where I hadn’t been in the same company as Kyle. So it feels right at the same — at this point, I’m just convinced that wherever Kyle is, I’m gonna end up — yeah, it’s just meant to be. So, to answer the question, yes, it’s beyond cool. I love Kyle O’Reilly to death." - added Adam Cole.

Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite and assisted Adam Cole

At AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, Kyle O'Reilly made his promotional debut to help Cole to win his match against Orange Cassidy.

O'Reilly had recently departed from WWE after a tenure under NXT, which saw him win the NXT Tag Team Championships three times.

O'Reilly has once again reunited with Bobby Fish and Adam Cole in AEW. Together, the trio will team up for a huge six-man showdown on Dynamite New Year's Smash in less than 24 hours.

Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish will face the team of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor. It will be O'Reilly's first match in AEW.

