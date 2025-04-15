  • home icon
  Adam Cole reveals AEW title win was not the only exciting thing on Dynasty night

Adam Cole reveals AEW title win was not the only exciting thing on Dynasty night

By Sujay
Modified Apr 15, 2025
Adam Cole is the AEW TNT Champion. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Adam Cole is the AEW TNT Champion.

Adam Cole recently won the AEW TNT Title at Dynasty after he defeated Daniel Garcia. He has now revealed that winning the title was not the only exciting thing about the night.

Cole is someone who takes a lot of interest in his ring gear and he did just that when he walked out in his Witcher-themed gear at AEW Dynasty. Much to his delight, he won the match against Daniel Garcia and went on to lift his first major singles title since signing with the company.

He was speaking on All Elite Arcade when he revealed how excited he was to wear that gear. Adam Cole said that it was his 17th year in pro wrestling and he wanted to commemorate it with some Witcher gear.

also-read-trending Trending
“Then coming up on the 17-year wrestling anniversary, winning the TNT Championship in Philadelphia, I had to do some Geralt gear. I had to do some Witcher 3 gear. So I think it turned out awesome. I was so, so happy with how it was made. So, so excited to wear it, and yeah, on such a big night, I just wanted to represent one of my favorite video games, one of the greatest video games ever made, which is really cool.” [H/T Fightful]
youtube-cover
Adam Cole reveals his love for video games

Adam Cole is an avid gamer and showcased that to his fans when sidelined with an injury. He would live stream himself playing games and interacting with his fans.

In the same episode, the former WWE star further elaborated on his love for video games.

“As anyone who knows me, they know that my two passions in life are pro wrestling and video games. Like you had mentioned, Uno, whether it be in my wrestling career or whether it be on Twitch, as the Chugs, I generally keep the two separate. Of course they intertwine, and of course we talk about both sometimes. But one of the things I decided to do really in the past few years is show my love and appreciation for video games, and that's through, like, some of the big matches that i have,” he said.

It remains to be seen how Adam Cole's TNT Title reign will pan out heading into AEW All In.

Edited by Debottam Saha
