Adam Cole reveals how much time he has left in the ring after serious head injury

AEW star Adam Cole is just days away from making his long-awaited return to the ring, but after such a serious injury that almost ended his career, how long does he have left as a professional wrestler?

Cole went into the Forbidden Door pay-per-view with a shoulder injury that he was hoping to work through, but during the match, he suffered a serious concussion that kept him out of action for nine months.

The former NXT Champion announced on the January 11 edition of Dynamite that the injury was so severe that he thought he may have to retire. However, that wasn't the case as he is vowing to become the best wrestler in the world in 2023.

Realistically, the clock could very will be winding down on his career due to the concussion. But in an interview with The Pop Break, Adam Cole admitted that he feels he still has a long time left in the ring.

"As far as March 29th goes, I could not be more elated and excited to get back into the ring. It’s my dream, this is all I have ever wanted to do since I was nine and I am very proud of the career that I have had, but in a lot of ways I haven’t even hit my prime yet in my opinion. I feel as if I have 10-15 more years in the ring. I am very thankful that I have been given this second chance in a lot of different ways. March 29th I am going to be a wreck." (H/T The Pop Break)

Adam Cole was also asked what his goals are in AEW considering it looks as if he isn't going anywhere, with the former NXT Champion stating that outside of becoming world champion again, he has his eye on a few rising stars.

"There is so much talent and so many people that I want to step in the ring with. You look at a lot of the young talent that AEW has. I would like to wrestle guys like Jungle Boy again, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and the list goes on and on of people that I want to step into the ring with. So to answer your question besides becoming AEW World Heavyweight Champion I just want to wrestle some of the best pro wrestlers on the planet and we have them here in AEW." (H/T The Pop Break)

Adam Cole's in-ring return takes place this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

After nine months away from the ring, AEW fans will finally get to see Adam Cole wrestle again. Cole issued an open challenge to anyone on the roster on the March 22 edition of Dynamite, which was answered very quickly.

The man who answered the challenge was Daniel Garcia, who over the past year has established himself as a man who could one day become the AEW World Champion. However, Adam Cole made it very clear that he is coming back with a different attitude, and that Garcia should be very careful with what he wishes for.

Elsewhere on the March 29 edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega will once again be in action. This time, he will be defending the IWGP United States Championship against NJPW star Jeff Cobb.

On top of that, Jack Perry will take on Matt Hardy, Willow Nightingale will take on Ruby Soho, the Blackpool Combat Club will face Dalton Castle and The Boys, and Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against The Butcher.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

