Adam Cole reveals if he will team up with Britt Baker in AEW

Adam Cole to AEW seemed obvious for a number of reasons, not least because of some of the personal relationships he had in the company. His best friends are part of The Elite and his long-time partner, Dr. Britt Baker, is the AEW women's champion.

Naturally, there was going to be speculation if we see the couple working together in AEW. Adam Cole gave his answer to that question while speaking to TV Insider, saying he thinks the idea is really cool and eventually he'd love to work with Baker in AEW.

"I know Britt is carving out her own niche in the pro wrestling world and I want to make sure she continues to do that. But the idea of eventually getting to work with her onscreen is really cool. We only got to work together for a little bit on the independents right before I went to NXT. I had a blast. Whether it’s matches or promos, I really enjoyed it. Eventually, I would love to do some stuff with Britt," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole is glad to be in AEW with Britt Baker

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are two of the biggest stars in the world, working together in one company, and that has both of them excited. The Panama City Playboy is looking forward to exchanging ideas and feedback with Britt Baker in AEW.

"It’s so nice. Britt has been blowing up and is all over the place. I’m so happy for her and proud of what she accomplished. But because our schedules were so different, there were very few times we got to spend time together. She is excited about the idea of me being able to give her suggestions or give my thoughts on things. I love the idea of her giving her opinion to me as well. With me and Britt, it has always been a joint effort. To get to spend real quality time together is nothing but a positive for a relationship," Adam Cole said.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole were in WWE at separate times. While Baker's most notable moment in WWE came on RAW when she was used as enhancement talent for Nia Jax's main roster debut, Adam Cole became one of the best wrestlers in the entire company.

Cole has already picked up a dispute over Britt Baker when he told Tony Schiavone to be mindful of his actions around Baker. Rest assured, this isn't the last time we see Cole and Baker in a segment in AEW.

