Adam Cole's close friend provides a massive update on his in-ring future with AEW

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish has weighed in with what he thinks is going on with his good friend Adam Cole and whether or not fans should be worried about his future.

Cole suffered a concussion during his 4-way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022, and outside of a one-off appearance in August, he has not been seen in AEW at all.

This is due to the severity of his concussion, which has got a lot of people worried that they may have seen the last of the former NXT Champion, not just in AEW but in wrestling altogether.

One person who knows Cole better than most people is his long-time friend Bobby Fish, who told Ten Count's Steve Fall that due to the rough nature of the business, people will want time off from time to time.

"You know, our business is a rough business, but it's the only contact sport really with no off season. You know, even like MMA and stuff. You know, guys will train for a fight camp, have the fight, and then they're off for a bit, and like, sometimes people I think lose their minds when it comes to a guy stepping away for a little bit. Sometimes it's injury related and sometimes it's not as injury related as people think." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

As for Cole's future, Fish stated that fans need to be patient as wrestlers are human after all and need to rest, implying that Cole will eventually be back in the ring.

"I just think the appetite that the wrestling audience has to know everything, it just gets bizarre sometimes. I mean, sometimes like, you know, people need to be human beings because at the end, none of us are performers 24/7. So, yeah, when people need to go away, give them their space. Give them some time. You know, they'll be back." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Adam Cole was on a great run before he was struck down with injuries

Despite only being in AEW for less than a year at the time of his lay-off, Adam Cole's resume in All Elite Wrestling was rather impressive as he very quickly established himself as one of the company's top stars.

In 2022 alone, Cole competed for an accolade on every pay-per-view he wrestled on, and while he was unsuccessful at winning either the AEW or IWGP World Championships, he did win a very special prize at Double or Nothing.

Along with his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Adam Cole became the inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Samoa Joe in the tournament's final. Both Cole and Baker were presented with trophies and belts by Owen's wife Martha Hart following their victories.

