Update on AEW star Adam Cole's condition following awkward finish to Forbidden Door match

Adam Cole recently suffered a loss at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event. Champion Jay White pinned the former NXT star to retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Title. Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez and AEW President Tony Khan have confirmed that Cole suffered an injury believed to be a concussion.

During the Forbidden Door Four-Way match also involving 'Hangman' Adam Page and Kazuchika Okada, both fans and the commentators noticed that Cole seemed hurt before officials came out to help the star. It's believed that Cole was to take Okada's Rainmaker and White's Blade Runner before taking the pin. Fortunately, the match ended as soon as Cole's injury was noticed.

Alvarez took to Twitter after the pay-per-view to update fans:

"Adam Cole’s injury believed to be a concussion, wishing all the best to him," - Bryan Alvarez tweeted.

Also, during the post-show media scrum, Khan was asked about Cole's condition. The AEW President said The Panama City Playboy "will be okay" and noted that the bout was "very physical":

“Yeah, I think Adam Cole will be okay. He was in the match. It was a very physical wrestling match and he was pinned in the match. The timing of it wasn’t [right]. He’s gonna be okay long term, but probably if he couldn’t continue wrestling it made sense [to end the match]." (H/T: SEScoops)

Adam Cole recently returned from an injury. It'd be a huge upset if the star were out of action already.

Going into Forbidden Door, Vince Russo believed casual fans weren't interested in seeing Adam Cole & Jay White

In an episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer questioned the build-up to the Four-Way IGWP World Heavyweight Championship match. According to Russo, he didn't feel any connection to the stars' segment on AEW Dynamite and believes casual fans feel the same:

"I saw today a clip at the end of AEW. I'm seeing Adam Cole and Jay White on my TV. As a television viewer and a viewer of wrestling since 1970, I've got zero interest in seeing these guys." (from 12.48 onward)

Russo continued, noting nothing was interesting about Adam Cole and Jay White's attack on Hangman Page and Kazuchika Okada:

"There's nothing about these guys that's interesting. I am speaking for the casual television viewer. I'm not the enemy. They [AEW] need to listen to people like me." (13.26 onward)

While some might agree with the veteran, fans seemed pleased to see the star wrestlers clash at Forbidden Door.

