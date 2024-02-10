Adam Cole's faction decimates major AEW stars

Tonight on AEW Rampage, Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom were in attendance, as some of their members had a trios match against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends.

Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero. These stars had a bone to pick with one another, especially after the Undisputed Kingdom sent them a message earlier this week by going after their friend Chuck Taylor.

This was also Strong, Taven, and Bennett's first match as a trio despite being alongside one another for a few months now. However, the contest ended up being a little more one-sided than expected.

Rocky Romero was left to fend for himself after his teammates were taken out. This led the Undisputed Kingdom to take advantage of this, with Strong hitting his End of Heartbreaker maneuver to seal the deal.

After the match, they set up two steel chairs in the ring, and Roderick Strong used his finisher on Romero again. His friends came in to help too late, and it seems another one of them has been taken out by Adam Cole's faction.

Now, this Adam Cole-led faction has been on a roll, with each of the members staying undefeated since being a unit.

