Adam Cole's unfinished business looms over AEW Revolution

Adam Cole was in action tonight at AEW Revolution, and he has found himself once more being reminded of his unfinished business with another major name in the company. The aforementioned individual rubbed this in his face during their match.

Daniel Garcia found himself in an interesting partnership with the Undisputed Kingdom tonight during Revolution's Zero Hour pre-show. They faced off with Shane Taylor Promotions in eight-man tag action.

Garcia and Cole were able to work well together despite feuding over the TNT Championship just a few weeks ago. This was put on hold as they both had to deal with their STP problem.

To end the match, the Undisputed Kingdom had Lee Moriarty isolated in the middle of the ring, and it seemed as if Adam Cole had set himself up for a Panama Sunrise into The Boom. However, Daniel Garcia suddenly tagged himself in and locked the ROH Pure Champion with a Lion Tamer submission hold.

With the rest of STP isolated, Garcia had all the time in the world, and he simply stared daggers at Adam Cole as he stole the win from him by forcing Moriarty to tap out. Right after the match, Garcia walked out on his teammates. This was a sign that the feud between Cole and the TNT Champion was far from over.

