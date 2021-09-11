"I don't trust him completely"- Adam Cole says he had to shut down WCW legend

Adam Cole has many people close to him in AEW, most notably his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker and the Elite teammates, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks. However, during AEW Dynamite, the former NXT champion got in Tony Schiavone's face inside the ring.

Adam Cole felt that the WCW legend was not maintaining enough distance from Baker and forced the iconic commentator to exit the ring.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Adam Cole stated that he doesn't like anything about Schiavone and that he's been "out of line for quite some time."

"Absolutely. You know, Tony Schiavone's been out of line for quite sometime. I was like, it's been way too long since someone got in his face and said how they feel and I said 'you know what it's my first ever Dynamite' and I'm here in the ring with Tony Schiavone and the first thing that I wanna do, the first impression that I wanted to make, that's how important it was to me for me to shut him down and get him out of the ring. It felt great. I get Britt and Tony Schiavone get along but I got my eyes on Tony Schiavone. I don't trust him completely. I don't like his demeanor, I don't like his face," said Adam Cole.

Could Britt Baker join Adam Cole in the Elite?

The Elite has no women in their ranks, but after adding Adam Cole to their faction, could Britt Baker follow suit?

The AEW Women's Champion has been excellent in 2021, with her hard work paying off at Double or Nothing 2021 when she won the title from Hikaru Shida. Elite is the top faction in all of AEW, and adding Baker will only bolster their team.

Of course, the Role Model is good enough to carry the belt as a solo act, but it would be fascinating to see Baker join Adam Cole in the Elite.

