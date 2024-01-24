Adam Cole seemingly puts popular AEW star on notice ahead of Dynamite

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole has shared a cryptic message on social media, seemingly hinting at the next target of the Undisputed Kingdom.

The popular AEW star in question is Daniel Garcia. He has recently been featured in a prominent role on the company's programming, feuding against House of Black. Garcia was one of the participants in the 2023 Continental Classic tournament but failed to reign supreme.

Despite some recent losses, the 25-year-old has conquered the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide with his incredible performances. Meanwhile, the Adam Cole-led Undisputed Kingdom faction has been wreaking havoc on the roster. The faction comprises Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and Wardlow.

Although the heel group is currently feuding with The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold, Cole posted a cryptic message on Twitter, seemingly hinting at going after Garcia:

"DG." he tweeted.

While 'DG' could mean anything, it is also the initials of Daniel Garcia's name. Considering the rumors of Garcia potentially being pushed as one of the top babyfaces in AEW, a feud with the Undisputed Kingdom could help him gain prominence.

Daniel Garcia is set for a big steel cage match on AEW Collision

Daniel Garcia is currently in a feud with House of Black alongside FTR. On the latest episode of Collision, Garcia defeated Buddy Matthews, and a massive brawl erupted between the two groups, with officials and stars trying to separate them.

Later, FTR and Garcia addressed House of Black in a backstage promo and challenged them to a six-man elimination steel cage match. The bout was made official for Saturday's Collision.

This promises to be a hard-hitting bout, and only time will tell if the cage match will mark the conclusion of the bitter feud.

