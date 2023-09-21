Adam Cole seen limping after suffering a freak accident on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Adam Cole had a very eventful AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. However, what started on a good note ended in him possibly hurting his ankle.

The incident occurred when Cole rushed to the ring to help MJF in his match against Samoa Joe. With Maxwell firmly locked in Joe’s Coquina Clutch, Cole ran from the top of the ramp to get to the ring as fast as he could.

He landed awkwardly while jumping off the stage, and it looked like he twisted his ankle. Cole was down for a few seconds before getting up and limping to the ring, where he helped MJF get out of Joe’s clutch.

Maxwell won the match after he used a steel chain to choke Joe out and retain the AEW World Championship. After the match, both the competitors showed each other respect and shook hands in a show of great sportsmanship.

What happens next with Adam Cole depends on whether or not he is injured. If he is injured, it will be interesting to see how his storyline with MJF takes shape. That, along with the whole scenario with Roderick Strong, makes for compelling television.

Do you think Adam Cole injured himself? Have your say in the comments section below.

