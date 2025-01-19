Adam Cole sends a 5-word message ahead of huge match on AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage

Adam Cole sent a five-word message ahead of a huge match on AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage. This will serve as a timely reminder to the locker room.

The former WWE star took on MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view but ended up on the losing side as the two battled for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. After the bout, he reunited with The Undisputed Kingdom as they helped Cole fend off a post-match attack by MJF.

The Undisputed Kingdom will be taking on Shane Taylor Promotions at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, and Adam Cole sent out a timely reminder to everyone that the Kingdom is back. He wrote:

“It’s been far too long…#UndisputedKingdom #AEWCollision.”

It has been a very long time since fans saw The Undisputed Kingdom team up and participate in a match, and it will undoubtedly be a very emotional moment for the former WWE star. With the group back together, it will serve as a timely reminder to everyone in the AEW locker room that they are out to take what is theirs.

With many avenues for Adam Cole and co. to consider, it will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan has for the group.

