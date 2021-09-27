Adam Cole sends out a challenge to the AEW roster

Adam Cole has sent out a warning to the rest of the AEW roster.

Ahead of his match against Jungle Boy, Cole took to Twitter to put the rest of the roster on notice. Here's what Cole tweeted as he took shots at the AEW roster:

Since arriving in AEW, Cole has been unbeaten. The former WWE Superstar has taken his new promotion by storm. He has already beaten veteran Frankie Kazarian in his first singles match.

On AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Cole reunited with the Young Bucks for in-ring action for the first time in years. The former NXT Champion teamed up with the former AEW Tag Team Champions and reformed Superkliq.

Together, the trio defeated the babyface team of Jurassic Express and Christian Cage, in what was the Superkliq's first victory in years.

Adam Cole will be in action once again this week on AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole will be in action against Jungle Boy. The two men had a brief staredown after their incredible match on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam and, moments later, the match was confirmed by AEW.

The current AEW roster is stacked and, hence, Cole would surely have no problem finding himself in the middle of blockbuster feuds. Cole himself recently made it clear that he's targeting the TNT Championship, which means that the former WWE superstar could be going after Miro or whoever the TNT Champion is down the road.

Adam Cole chasing the TNT Championship would also make sense because Kenny Omega is currently in possession of the AEW World Championship. To avoid any sort of infighting between The Elite, Cole and Omega are likely to stay out of each other's paths for the time being.

