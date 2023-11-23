Adam Cole shouts at old friend; cuts off relationship from WWE days

It seems that Adam Cole has already gotten tired of dealing with one of his oldest friends, someone he has known since his WWE days. Tonight on Dynamite, it seems like he has cut off his friendship with Roderick Strong.

For the first time since the week after AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite, the Panama City Playboy was in attendance for the show. He was suffering from an ankle injury that he sustained two months ago. Despite being on crutches, he was here to support his best friend, MJF.

Earlier, he was interviewed by Renee Paquette but was suddenly interrupted by Roderick Strong. However, Adam Cole seemed to have reached the limit, and his patience was boiling over. After months of being pestered by Strong, he told him off, saying that they were no longer best friends.

Expand Tweet

The two have known each other since their time as the Undisputed Era in NXT, and they stayed the best of friends even in AEW. However, Adam Cole found another best friend in MJF, and Strong was replaced. It seems that his attention-seeking attitude might have pushed Cole away.

What do you think comes next in this storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.