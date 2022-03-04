"I learned so much from them"- Adam Cole showers praise on WWE Attitude Era stars

Adam Cole is one of the biggest stars in AEW. The former NXT Champion has attributed much of his success as a performer to WWE icons Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Adam Cole worked with the former D-Generation X stars during his time at NXT. The Panama City Playboy spent a lot of time as the top star in the division, including a few excellent matches on the main roster.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Adam Cole said the following:

"Both Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque] and Shawn gave me this unspoken confidence,” Cole says. “They put me into this next gear and gave me this championship mentality. That night, neither Hunter nor Shawn talked about the stakes, the stress or how everyone there was counting on me. They trusted my ability, that I could get on a plane that afternoon and wrestle later that night on SmackDown against one of the top stars in the industry.”

The former Undisputed Era leader stated that Triple H and Michaels didn't have any issues with him facing Bryan Danielson on SmackDown.

“They didn’t bat an eye; they knew we were going to tear the house down,” Cole says. “Triple H and Shawn Michaels were instrumental to my career. I learned so much from them that I will carry with me for the rest of my career. Being in that environment taught me certain aspects of my game that I didn’t know before I was there. That’s benefited me in a lot of ways. That’s given me an edge in AEW, too. Two of the greatest to ever do it had full faith and belief in me. I’ll never forget that. So I know I deserve to be in this spot and deserve to be in this role.”

Adam Cole will challenge for the AEW World Championship

Adam Cole is the top-ranked star in AEW right now, and will be facing champion Hangman Adam Page at Revolution for the world title. Both men have been at each other's throats over the past few weeks.

The go-home episode of Dynamite ended with Dark Order taking on Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Cole. The latter earned the win for his team after hitting The Boom on Alex Reynolds, before the heels beat down the babyfaces to end the segment.

