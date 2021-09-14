"Unfinished business"- Adam Cole teases major clash between legendary faction and the Elite

Adam Cole didn't take long to make his intentions clear in AEW when he aligned himself with The Elite immediately after debuting at All Out in Chicago. The former NXT champion believes the faction still has some unfinished business with the Bullet Club.

Adam Cole spoke to Asbury Park Press about the tensions between The Elite and the Bullet Club. The Panama City Playboy stated that his faction may have to "take care of business" in the near future.

“I think there’s been tension with the Bullet Club over in Japan and the Elite here in AEW," Adam Cole said. "The history kind of speaks for itself, seeing the tension between the two teams and the two groups. So, ‘unfinished business’ I think would be an understatement. I think it’s very possible that at some point, me and the Elite are going to have to take care of some business.”

There have been numerous Elite vs Bullet Club interactions this year on AEW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling. Switchblade Jay White showed up at Slammiversary to confront Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, eventually fighting against them alongside Chris Bey, a new addition to the Bullet Club.

Kenny Omega and KENTA teamed up to defeat Lance Archer and Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite while the Guerrillas of Destiny confronted the Good Brothers at NJPW Resurgence.

Adam Cole was kicked out of the Bullet Club

In 2017, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks kicked Adam Cole out of the Bullet Club, replacing him with Marty Scurll.

Cole had previously tried to fire the Young Bucks from the Bullet Club but he could not as the Best Bout Machine was the leader and not him. Following Cole's loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi, Cole got booted from the faction.

The Bucks, Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll eventually broke off from the Bullet Club to form the Elite.

