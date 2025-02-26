Adam Cole teases huge return after 8 years outside AEW

AEW star Adam Cole wants to return to a major promotion. The last time he competed for the said company was eight years ago.

Before Adam Cole joined WWE in 2017, he frequently competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was a significant part of the promotion and was also a member of Bullet Club. Cole defended his ROH World Championship against Kyle O'Reilly at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

After his exit from WWE and arrival in AEW, Cole has yet to return to the Japanese promotion. It seems that he would like to visit The Land of the Rising Sun again. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Adam Cole said he wanted to return to NJPW and wrestle there a few more times. He added that this goal was very high on his list.

"The one for sure that I think I would love to do is I definitely want to go back to New Japan. I got the chance to wrestle there a few times and I got to do a Wrestle Kingdom show, which was amazing. But then, right as I started going to Japan more often is when I left [for WWE], so I was not able to continue going to Japan. So now that I'm back in All Elite Wrestling, the idea of being able to go over and wrestle for New Japan again is very high up on my list." [H/T: Bleacher Report]

Adam Cole commented on Bryan Danielson's absence from AEW

Nearly two years ago, Bryan Danielson shocked the wrestling world when he announced that he would retire as a full-time performer in 2024. He won the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland at All In. Danielson later declared that he would hang up his boots after losing the title.

The American Dragon finally lost the title at WrestleDream last year and hasn't been seen on AEW TV since then. During a recent interview on In the Kliq podcast, Adam Cole commented on Bryan Danielson's retirement.

Cole said he wanted the veteran to do what was best for him. However, it was hard for The Panama City Playboy to accept that he would never be able to see Danielson compete full-time again.

"I, in every sense of the word, want Bryan to do what's best for Bryan because Bryan has always done what's best for the company and what's best for everybody else. Bryan is one of the most unselfish, wonderful, and talented wrestlers I have ever met. He is an amazing human being. It breaks my heart to know that I'm not going to be able to see Bryan wrestle full time because again, he is one of the absolute best to ever do this. Of course, that is sad."

It will be interesting to see when Adam Cole will make his return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

