"Together...unstoppable" - Adam Cole sends a heartfelt message for AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker 

Adam Cole recently claimed that his girlfriend Britt Baker is the "greatest" women's champion in AEW history and that the two of them are unstoppable when together.

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Cole and Baker officially align on-screen when the latter came to help the former in the night's opening segment. The Doctor took down Kris Statlander and then assisted Cole to take down his rival, Orange Cassidy, with a Superkick and Boom.

Taking to Twitter, Cole shared a picture of himself with Britt Baker from last Wednesday's show. Accompanying the photo, the AEW star wrote that his girlfriend was not only the "greatest" women's champion in the promotion but also one of the best pro-wrestlers in the business right now.

Furthermore, Cole claimed that he and Baker were "unstoppable" together. Take a look at the former NXT Champion's tweet below:

"The greatest women’s champion @AEW has ever seen. -Undefeated…one of the best damn pro wrestlers on the planet. -Together…unstoppable. See you on #AEWDynamiteboys & girls. @RealBrittBaker #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM" tweeted Adam Cole

Adam Cole and Britt Baker will team up on this week's AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday night's show will mark the first occasion when Cole and Baker join forces as a tag team in All Elite Wrestling. The duo will battle it out against Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy at the event.

It's worth noting that Adam Cole and Britt Baker have defeated Statlander and Cassidy, respectively, in singles competition in the past. While The Panama City Playboy defeated Cassidy at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash last month, The Doctor defeated Statlander at All Out 2021.

It'll be interesting to see if AEW pairing Cole and Baker is only a temporary alliance or could lead to the power couple competing more often together.

Do you see Adam Cole and Britt Baker winning on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

