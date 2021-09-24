"I was very open and very honest"- Adam Cole opens up on what he told Triple H and Shawn Michaels before leaving for AEW

On the latest episode of Oral Sessions, Adam Cole opened up on what he told Triple H and Shawn Michaels prior to making the switch to Tony Khan's company.

The Panama City Payboy stated that he was completely honest about his intentions and reasons for going to AEW. He continued, saying he intended to maintain his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famers even after his move.

"The nice thing about my relationship with him and my relationship with Shawn Michaels, they are so positive, like to this day positive. I had formed a bond with Hunter [and] with Shawn that I would like to think and they had made it very apparent to me as well that it's a relationship that we're always gonna keep cause I love working with those guys," revealed Adam Cole.

He went on to speak about how he loved working in NXT, and some of the reasons why he made the switch. He even opened up about his special bond with Triple H:

"[Triple H] knew what my goals were, what I wanted to accomplish, I think a big reason why I loved NXT so much was again, we had that freedom and that ability to wrestle super cool, longer matches and get to show ourselves off artistically and in that sense NXT was built on that mentality. I got in at the perfect time, at least for what I love about pro wrestling. He understood that I wanted to continue doing stuff like that, he knew my Twitch was super important to me and that's a big no no in WWE, which is unfortunate. So I was very open and very honest with him," Cole said.

Cole was one of the top stars in NXT under the tutelage of Triple H and Shawn Michaels but made the jump to AEW almost immediately after his contract was up.

Adam Cole credits Triple H and Shawn Michaels for becoming a top AEW star

Adam Cole credited Triple H and Shawn Michaels for helping him grow as a performer during his time in NXT which led to him becoming one of the top stars in AEW.

"To the point where when I was still thinking about what I was gonna do even when my contract was up, [Triple H] knew that and when the decision was made, he knew that and Shawn Michaels knew that so I have always been open and honest with them right out of the gate because they've always been open and honest with me. I love Hunter, I love Shawn Michaels. They made me better as a performer. I don't think I'll be where I'm at in AEW right now if it wasn't for those two and I really mean that. When I think about the performer I was in the indies, as much as I learned and as much as the great people I got to work with, getting that four years with them was priceless. It's absolutely priceless," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole is set to take on Jurassic Express and Christian Cage at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam in a six-man tag team match as he reunites the Superkliq alongside the Young Bucks.

