"He's human trash" - Adam Cole takes shots at popular AEW star

AEW star Adam Cole was recently a guest on the Rasslin' hosted by Brandon F. Walker. The Panama City Playboy had some choice words about fellow star Orange Cassidy.

Superkliq, aka Cole and The Young Bucks, are currently feuding with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. During the interview, the former NXT Champion was asked about his attack on OC on last week's AEW Dynamite.

While discussing the assault, Adam Cole stayed in character and blamed Orange Cassidy. He claimed he didn't instigate the attack, stating Cassidy had gotten what he deserved:

"He's a punk. He's continued to try and embarrass me two weeks in a row now and I'm not someone you want to embarass. As a matter of fact, he saw exactly what was going to happen. We proved it last week on Dynamite and showed him exactly who he's dealing with. There's a very good reason for the attack. Did I plan on attacking Orange Cassidy on Dynamite? No," Cole said.

Cole recalled doing his job as a commentator and didn't expect Orange Cassidy to come out. Not only did the latter come out, but he also looked at the AEW star as "funny."

"I was out there to do commentary and it was supposed to be Wardlow having a match. I didn't think Orange was coming out there. Then Orange decided to come out there, take his stupid shades off and look at me funny and then he paid for it. That's it. It wasn't me, I didn't instigate anything," Adam Cole recalled.

Adam Cole was also asked his thoughts on why Orange Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and what he had in there:

"Probably trash, cause he's human trash," Cole responded.

What went down with Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite?

Adam Cole was out doing commentary on AEW Dynamite last week when Orange Cassidy's music hit. Despite Orange not being involved in the next match, he came out to confront Adam Cole which also led to The Young Bucks coming out.

alex laub @alexlaub3



#AEWDynamite The Super Kliq came out to back up Adam Cole, who then attacked Orange Cassidy! Luckily he also had backup The Super Kliq came out to back up Adam Cole, who then attacked Orange Cassidy! Luckily he also had backup#AEWDynamite https://t.co/RoKzg7CgRM

Adam Cole then hit Cassidy with a low blow, and The Young Bucks followed it up with a double superkick. They then attempted a BTE Trigger, but Chuckie T and Wheeler Yuta came out with steel chairs in hand, chasing them off.

The feud is getting intense as AEW gets closer to Winter is Coming. Do you think we'll see a match between the two fractions? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker.

Edited by Angana Roy