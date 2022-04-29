Top AEW star says he was "in touch" with The Young Bucks during his time in WWE 

AEW star Adam Cole recently revealed that he was consistently in touch with his Undisputed Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks, during his tenure in WWE.

The Panama City Playboy had an impressive run, performing on the NXT brand from 2017 to 2021. Before joining the global juggernaut, Cole was a mainstay in ROH, where his association with The Young Bucks and Bullet Club made headlines in the wrestling world.

In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Adam Cole disclosed that he remained in touch with Nick and Matt Jackson despite working in separate promotions. The former NXT Champion added that if they happened to be performing in the same city, they made sure they met up for some time.

"I hadn’t been in the ring with them whatsoever for quite some time. But again I’ve always stayed close with The Young Bucks. Even my entire run in WWE, we always talked, we always stayed in touch. If they were in town or I was in town, we would eat some food and catch up and stuff like that," said Adam Cole. (H/T - WrestleZone)

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in September 2021, Cole has worked alongside the former AEW Tag Team Champions, with their chemistry being the highlight of the promotion's weekly programming.

AEW has teased some dissension between The Young Bucks and Adam Cole

Matt and Nick Jackson have struggled to be on the same page as reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) in the last few weeks despite Adam Cole's efforts.

Though they seemingly found their groove on this week's Dynamite, where they defeated Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Dante Martin, and Varsity Blondes, things are still far from perfect.

With Kenny Omega due to return, it's safe to assume that AEW might book a storyline that could pit him and The Young Bucks against Cole and reDRagon. There's some long-standing history between all the performers involved, and the potential rivalry could keep fans riveted when it finally materializes.

