Adam Cole on the rumors of Vince McMahon wanting him as a manager on the WWE main roster

Adam Cole recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss his time in WWE, and arrival at AEW. When asked if he had any comments on the reports that Vince McMahon wanted him to be Keith Lee's manager on the main roster, Cole admitted he had heard nothing about it.

"I personally have never heard anything regarding that," Adam Cole said. "I touched base a little bit on how my meeting with Vince McMahon went really well. We talked for about 30 minutes. He had a lot of complimentary things to say. As far as hearing that specific thing, that was not something I heard about. My four years with NXT was fantastic. My four years with WWE was awesome, but at the end of the day, I wanted to end up with AEW. Now that I’m here, I’m stoked," said Adam Cole.

While a pairing of Keith Lee and Adam Cole could have been something special. The idea of making Cole a manager on the WWE main roster is downright laughable.

Adam Cole will now continue on his story with The Elite that began as part of The Bullet Club several years earlier. While they are all together now, we wouldn't be surprised to see a feud between Cole and Kenny Omega at some point in 2022.

Are you surprised to hear that Adam Cole didn't hear about plans for him to be a manager on the WWE main roster? Do you think the report was wrong? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

