Adam Cole to face top babyface at AEW Rampage

Adam Cole will look to unload much of his frustration as he takes on Dark Order's John Silver at AEW Rampage next Friday.

After this week's Rampage, Tony Khan announced the match and declared it on Twitter as well.

Next Friday's match is likely a combined result of the events on the Young Bucks' YouTube vlog, Being The Elite, as well as the ongoing feud between the Dark Order and the Elite. The two factions have been at each other's throats for months and this singles match between their most popular stars should be an excellent affair.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver, arguably the most over star in Dark Order, have been getting on Adam Cole's nerves on BTE. They often visit Cole, trying to convince him to become their friend. The Panama City Playboy rejects their offer and the Dark Order duo irritate him further.

One of the points Silver and Reynolds keep bringing up is the reported character change planned for Adam Cole on WWE's main roster. On those lines, John Silver gave the former NXT champion the name Budge.

Adam Cole suffered his first loss in AEW on Dynamite

The Panama City Playboy was undefeated in AEW until last Wednesday. The Elite faced the Dark Order in an eight-man tag team match in the AEW Dynamite main event which saw Adam Cole suffer his first loss of any kind in his new home.

Cole had previously held singles wins over Jungle Boy, Frankie Kazarian, and Anthony Greene, as well as two multi-man tag team match wins as part of the Elite and Superkliq.

Adam Cole can avenge the loss with a singles win over John Silver to preserve his singles record in Tony Khan's promotion.

