"The fact that he's here is really cool" – Adam Cole can't wait to have a match with former WWE Champion

Adam Cole has been in AEW for a short while, but is already in the thick of things. The Panama City Playboy already has an accomplished career, training under the likes of Triple H and Shawn Michaels. But the one man he has idolized throughout his career is CM Punk, and the former NXT champion wants to face him.

Cole spoke to Dan Serafin and reflected on his wrestling journey, looking back at some of the pivotal moments of his career.

"Very fortunate to check off a lot of those guys off the list in the sense of getting to be, or getting to have Shawn Michaels as my mentor, someone who I have a great relationship with, it's a dream come true. Getting the chance to step in the ring with Christian is gonna be really really cool. He's been running his mouth a little bit too much so I'm gonna make sure I fix that, but aside from that, if I look at it like a 9-year old me it's pretty cool. I think the biggest one for sure is CM Punk. The fact that he's here is really cool. I've been pretty open about my personal Mt. Rushmore and who means the most to me within wrestling, CM Punk is on that list for me. He's the guy who made me decide that I really wanna focus on my promos cause he was so captivating. He is the one who introduced me to the independent wrestling scene," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole will reunite with the Young Bucks on AEW Rampage

Also Read

Adam Cole and the Young Bucks will reunite as Superkliq, a sub-faction of the Elite, when they take on Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express in a six-man tag team match at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

The match has been building since All Out when Adam Cole made his debut, attacking Jungle Boy with a superkick and aligning himself with the Elite.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh